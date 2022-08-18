MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — MCPS’s fall sports season began last week, and 2 high schools are still left without assigned certified athletic trainers.

In a R.A.I.S.E. update MCPS wrote, “unfortunately, we still have two schools – Albert Einstein and

Northwood – that have not been assigned a vendor. Vendors are working tirelessly to hire the remaining

positions and we continue to engage in dialogue with vendors and providers about covering the

remaining schools.”

“I feel unsafe because there’s not someone who’s qualified for the position when I’m down or someone of my teammates are down,” said Albert Einstein football player, N’Fagie Kabba.

Joel Bruneel is the team’s defensive coordinator and says the team also went most of last season without an athletic trainer. He adds that it’s no coincidence only those 2 schools are without vendors.

“Lower income schools like we happen to have with higher minority schools… just we get overlooked a lot of times,” said Bruneel.