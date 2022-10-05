MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating the attempted abduction of a 14-year-old girl in the Wheaton area.

Around 4:15pm Tuesday in the 2000 Block of Georgian Woods Place, police say a 14-year-old girl was walking to pick up her 9-year-old brother at the bus stop. As she was walking a black four-door sedan with tinted windows approached her from behind-grabbed her arm with both arms and in Spanish told her to get into the car.

“She struggled and was able to get away and began to run away until she no longer saw the vehicle,” said Nicholas Augustine the Acting Assistant Chief of Police. “At that time she did pick up her brother, she returned home and thankfully she told her parents about the incident to contact Montgomery County Police to start their investigation.”

Police say they man was wearing all black and a ski mask covering his face and believe another man was also in the care. They are asking the community to check their video cameras to see if they have any footage of the attempted abduction so they can establish a person of interest profile and possible motive.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. Callers can remain anonymous.