BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Baltimore Police Department said two people have died and 28 people have been injured after a block party in South Baltimore on Sunday.

Police said that at about 12:35 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Gretna Court for multiple calls of a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 30 people who had been shot.

Nine people were transported to local hospitals, 20 victims walked into hospitals and an 18-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old man was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Mayor Brandon M. Scott, along with the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement and the Baltimore Police Department released a statement following the mass shooting saying:

“In the early morning hours of July 2, a horrific mass shooting occurred at Brooklyn Homes in South Baltimore. At this time, two people have been killed and 28 others injured, leaving three people in critical condition. My heart is with those who lost their lives, all those who are now battling injuries, and their loved ones. This community should also know that they have our wholehearted support during this unimaginably difficult time. This act of violence has shaken our city to the very core, and we are all grappling with the shock, pain, and trauma that accompanies such a heinous act of destruction.

“This investigation is ongoing, and we will not rest until the people responsible are held accountable. This tragedy again shows why we must continue to focus on the amount of illegal guns on our streets that make it into the hands of individuals who should not have them and continuously carry out violent acts in our city. There must be accountability at each level of the illegal gun trade from those using them, those trafficking them to those who manufacture them in ways they know will lead to violence. I’m asking that anyone who has information on who committed this cowardly, violent act to come forward and help us secure justice for the Brooklyn community.

“To support residents of South Baltimore during this time, my office has stood up immediate resources in and surrounding the Brooklyn Homes area. Today, the Brooklyn Homes Community Center will serve as a central place for various city agencies to provide residents immediate aid and services.

“My Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) will immediately begin their work activating a Coordinated Neighborhood Stabilization Response within this community, focused on addressing trauma and stabilizing the neighborhood in partnership with community-based organizations and City agencies.

“In the coming days, our community will undoubtedly be faced with grief, questions, and the need for answers. I assure you that the Baltimore Police Department, MONSE, and every other city agency is working diligently to investigate, engage residents, and keep everyone informed of additional pertinent information when it becomes available.”