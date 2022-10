SILVER SPRING, Md (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department is dealing with a barricade situation in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard.

At 2:25 a.m., Tuesday, October 4, Montgomery County Police responded to reports of shots fired on Castle Ridge Circle. Shortly after police informed the public of a barricade situation and asked that residents seek shelter in the surrounding area.

later on Montgomery County Fire and EMS joined the scene to set up a mobile command center.