PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now ) — Police said a man who was at the center of a barricade situation Friday morning in Temple Hills came out of a home hours after officers first arrived on scene.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said the incident began with a fight outside a house on Oxon Park Street around 3 a.m. Soon after that, a man barricaded himself inside the home, bringing a large police presence.

Negotiators talked to the man until around 7:30 a.m. when he finally came out of the house.

No one was hurt, and road closures that had been in place soon ended.