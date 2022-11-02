FREDERICK Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County deputies arrested 52-year-old Huiping Hester last Friday after they say they busted her on more than a dozen sex trafficking and prostitution charges.

They say they launched the investigation after complaints of suspicious activity at local massage parlors.

One of the massage parlors is located on Worthington Blvd. in Urbana, named Calla Spa and the other is located on Thomas Johnson Drive, named Yiyi Spa.

Hester is now facing two counts of sex trafficking and 14 additional counts associated with trafficking and prostitution.