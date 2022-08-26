MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman from Bethesda died after a flatbed truck hit her while she was cycling on Thursday.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said Sarah Joan Langenkamp, 42, was riding in the 5200 block of River Rd. She was heading east and so was the flatbed truck. Officers said Langenkamp was in the bicycle lane when the driver of the flatbed turned into a parking lot., hitting Langenkamp, and running over her. She died there.

The Montgomery County Department of Police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit was handling the investigation. Anyone with information that could help detectives can call (240) 773-6620.