HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — President Joe Biden planned to tour the Volvo plant in Washington County on Friday.

During the visit, Biden was expected to talk about the economy with a focus on the middle class. The primary message was to focus on building the economy from the bottom up and middle out.

The plant, which the Washington County Economic Development Office calls the “heart of manufacturing” in the county, has been in operation since the 1960s.

Biden landed at Hagerstown Regional Airport around 12:10 p.m.