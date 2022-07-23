HAGERSTOWN, Md. (Stacker) — Nearly 14% of the United States population comprises immigrants. But in reality, most Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries sometime in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has had an up-and-down relationship with immigration for centuries.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to Hagerstown come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Hagerstown as of 2019’s five-year estimates.

Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock

#30. Romania

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 128

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.0%

National

– Number of residents: 162,046

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.4%

– #45 most common country of origin

Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#29. Egypt

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 132

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.1%

National

– Number of residents: 191,452

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.4%

– #40 most common country of origin

Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#28. Brazil

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 135

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.1%

National

– Number of residents: 433,479

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.0%

– #20 most common country of origin

Falkenpost // Pixabay

#27. Cuba

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 144

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.2%

National

– Number of residents: 1,289,875

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.9%

– #7 most common country of origin

Simon // Pixabay

#26. Australia

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 148

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.2%

National

– Number of residents: 92,483

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

– #64 most common country of origin

Kendra Helmer // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Haiti

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 152

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.2%

National

– Number of residents: 672,655

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.5%

– #15 most common country of origin

Photos By Beks // Unsplash

#24. Kenya

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 164

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.3%

National

– Number of residents: 141,751

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.3%

– #48 most common country of origin

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#23. Russia

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 166

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.3%

National

– Number of residents: 391,641

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.9%

– #22 most common country of origin

Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#22. Colombia

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 171

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.4%

National

– Number of residents: 761,374

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.7%

– #12 most common country of origin

Quangpraha // Pixabay

#21. Vietnam

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 192

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.6%

National

– Number of residents: 1,336,988

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.0%

– #6 most common country of origin

Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock

#20. Argentina

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 208

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.7%

National

– Number of residents: 194,435

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.4%

– #39 most common country of origin

Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#19. Guatemala

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 233

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.9%

National

– Number of residents: 979,098

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.2%

– #10 most common countries of origin

Dorymam // Cameroon

#18. Cameroon

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 248

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.0%

National

– Number of residents: 60,120

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.1%

– #80 most common country of origin

Rjruiziii // Wikicommons

#17. Ghana

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 255

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.1%

National

– Number of residents: 178,388

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.4%

– #43 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#16. Canada

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 280

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.3%

National

– Number of residents: 808,566

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.8%

– #11 most common country of origin

Kalamazadkhan // Wikicommons

#15. Trinidad and Tobago

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 285

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.3%

National

– Number of residents: 230,035

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.5%

– #37 most common country of origin

Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#14. Peru

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 315

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.5%

National

– Number of residents: 451,076

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.0%

– #18 most common country of origin

Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#13. Honduras

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 322

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.6%

National

– Number of residents: 651,123

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.5%

– #16 most common country of origin

Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#12. Pakistan

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 341

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.8%

National

– Number of residents: 376,127

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.9%

– #25 most common country of origin

Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. South Korea

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 344

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.8%

National

– Number of residents: 1,044,634

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.4%

– #9 most common country of origin

User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#10. United Kingdom

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 372

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.0%

National

– Number of residents: 698,612

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.6%

– #14 most common country of origin

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#9. Philippines

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 383

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.1%

National

– Number of residents: 1,983,939

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 4.5%

– #4 most common country of origin

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. China

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 390

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.2%

National

– Number of residents: 2,162,395

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 4.9%

– #3 most common country of origin

Tracey Dos Santos // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Guyana

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 399

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.2%

National

– Number of residents: 271,092

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.6%

– #31 most common country of origin

byvalet // Shutterstock

#6. Jamaica

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 419

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.4%

National

– Number of residents: 741,386

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.7%

– #13 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#5. Dominican Republic

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 433

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.5%

National

– Number of residents: 1,118,147

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.5%

– #8 most common country of origin

Max Pixel

#4. Germany

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 441

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.6%

National

– Number of residents: 560,368

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.3%

– #17 most common country of origin

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#3. India

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 698

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 5.6%

National

– Number of residents: 2,561,906

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 5.8%

– #2 most common country of origin

Jakub Hejtmánek // Wikicommons

#2. Mexico

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 846

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 6.8%

National

– Number of residents: 11,250,541

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 25.6%

– #1 most common country of origin

JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#1. El Salvador

Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Number of residents: 924

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 7.5%

National

– Number of residents: 1,381,008

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.1%

– #5 most common country of origin