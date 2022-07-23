HAGERSTOWN, Md. (Stacker) — Nearly 14% of the United States population comprises immigrants. But in reality, most Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries sometime in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has had an up-and-down relationship with immigration for centuries.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to Hagerstown come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Hagerstown as of 2019’s five-year estimates.
Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock
#30. Romania
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 128
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.0%
National
– Number of residents: 162,046
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.4%
– #45 most common country of origin
Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock
#29. Egypt
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 132
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.1%
National
– Number of residents: 191,452
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.4%
– #40 most common country of origin
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock
#28. Brazil
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 135
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.1%
National
– Number of residents: 433,479
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.0%
– #20 most common country of origin
Falkenpost // Pixabay
#27. Cuba
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 144
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.2%
National
– Number of residents: 1,289,875
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.9%
– #7 most common country of origin
Simon // Pixabay
#26. Australia
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 148
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.2%
National
– Number of residents: 92,483
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%
– #64 most common country of origin
Kendra Helmer // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Haiti
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 152
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.2%
National
– Number of residents: 672,655
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.5%
– #15 most common country of origin
Photos By Beks // Unsplash
#24. Kenya
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 164
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.3%
National
– Number of residents: 141,751
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.3%
– #48 most common country of origin
Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock
#23. Russia
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 166
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.3%
National
– Number of residents: 391,641
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.9%
– #22 most common country of origin
Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock
#22. Colombia
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 171
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.4%
National
– Number of residents: 761,374
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.7%
– #12 most common country of origin
Quangpraha // Pixabay
#21. Vietnam
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 192
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.6%
National
– Number of residents: 1,336,988
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.0%
– #6 most common country of origin
Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock
#20. Argentina
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 208
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.7%
National
– Number of residents: 194,435
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.4%
– #39 most common country of origin
Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock
#19. Guatemala
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 233
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.9%
National
– Number of residents: 979,098
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.2%
– #10 most common countries of origin
Dorymam // Cameroon
#18. Cameroon
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 248
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.0%
National
– Number of residents: 60,120
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.1%
– #80 most common country of origin
Rjruiziii // Wikicommons
#17. Ghana
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 255
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.1%
National
– Number of residents: 178,388
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.4%
– #43 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#16. Canada
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 280
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.3%
National
– Number of residents: 808,566
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.8%
– #11 most common country of origin
Kalamazadkhan // Wikicommons
#15. Trinidad and Tobago
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 285
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.3%
National
– Number of residents: 230,035
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.5%
– #37 most common country of origin
Christian Vinces // Shutterstock
#14. Peru
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 315
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.5%
National
– Number of residents: 451,076
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.0%
– #18 most common country of origin
Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock
#13. Honduras
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 322
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.6%
National
– Number of residents: 651,123
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.5%
– #16 most common country of origin
Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock
#12. Pakistan
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 341
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.8%
National
– Number of residents: 376,127
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.9%
– #25 most common country of origin
Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons
#11. South Korea
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 344
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.8%
National
– Number of residents: 1,044,634
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.4%
– #9 most common country of origin
User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons
#10. United Kingdom
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 372
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.0%
National
– Number of residents: 698,612
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.6%
– #14 most common country of origin
Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock
#9. Philippines
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 383
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.1%
National
– Number of residents: 1,983,939
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 4.5%
– #4 most common country of origin
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#8. China
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 390
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.2%
National
– Number of residents: 2,162,395
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 4.9%
– #3 most common country of origin
Tracey Dos Santos // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Guyana
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 399
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.2%
National
– Number of residents: 271,092
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.6%
– #31 most common country of origin
byvalet // Shutterstock
#6. Jamaica
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 419
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.4%
National
– Number of residents: 741,386
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.7%
– #13 most common country of origin
Pixabay
#5. Dominican Republic
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 433
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.5%
National
– Number of residents: 1,118,147
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.5%
– #8 most common country of origin
Max Pixel
#4. Germany
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 441
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.6%
National
– Number of residents: 560,368
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.3%
– #17 most common country of origin
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock
#3. India
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 698
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 5.6%
National
– Number of residents: 2,561,906
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 5.8%
– #2 most common country of origin
Jakub Hejtmánek // Wikicommons
#2. Mexico
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 846
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 6.8%
National
– Number of residents: 11,250,541
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 25.6%
– #1 most common country of origin
JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons
#1. El Salvador
Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area
– Number of residents: 924
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 7.5%
National
– Number of residents: 1,381,008
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.1%
– #5 most common country of origin
Stacker contributed to this report.