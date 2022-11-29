MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to pass Bill 13-22, also known as the Comprehensive Building Decarbonization proposal.

It would require the construction of all new buildings to go electric effective Dec. 31, 2026.

The effective date proposed was extended to Dec. 31, 2027 “for construction on income-restricted residential units, residential buildings with four or more stories, and private and public schools.”

It was introduced by Councilmember Hans Riemer and cosponsored by Councilmember Will Jawando.

“This legislation, combined with cleaning up the electricity grid and retrofitting existing buildings, will bend the curve on emissions from our building sector, which produce over 50 percent of our total emissions,” said Councilmember Riemer.

“Fully electric buildings are less costly to operate over the life cycle of the building and healthier for indoor air quality since they do not produce carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide as byproducts, pollutants that have been shown to contribute to asthma in children and disproportionately affect communities of color,” Riemer continued.

The decision came in the final meeting for the 19th Council following November’s general election.

“The 20th Council will be inaugurated next week and has two meetings in December,” a spokesperson for Councilmember Riemer said.