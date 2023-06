ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Rockville City Police Department alerted the community of a black bear sighting that occurred around 6:00 a.m., Tuesday.

The bear was spotted in the area of West Kersey Ln, Sunrise Drive, and Bent Pine Ct.

Police have advised the public to stay alert, and calm, and not to approach or attempt to capture the bear.

City police said they are working with the Department of Natural Resources, and ask anyone who spots the bear to please call (240) 314-8900.