BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of people showed up to Bladensburg Police Department’s Second Annual Summer Jam.

“We just want to take time and celebrate them achieving a school year coming through a difficult time and COVID pandemic and just letting them know the community is behind them,” said Mayor Takisha James.

There was food, music, and plenty of activities for all ages.

Police Chief Tyrone Collington said this is also another way to build a stronger relationship with people, especially at a time where crime is at a peak.

“This is the epitome of what it looks like when a community and the police law enforcement come together because we took an oath to serve and protect them. And we do a lot on the protecting side but this is the service that we give back to our community,” said Collington.