MARYLAND (DC News Now) — The Maryland State Police (MSP) announced that a fleet of its helicopters will now carry whole blood for emergency transfusions.

The supply will be used in its prehospital air medical responses for critically injured individuals.

“Whole blood” is blood that has not been separated into components and contains the necessary factors for optimal clotting. It’s the blood product of choice for the resuscitation of patients with extreme bleeding.

This is part of MSP’s “Blood on Board” project, which initially began on May 10 with only two helicopters. The project expanded to the other MSP Aviation Command bases throughout July.

The department said that Maryland is the first state in the country to offer the “Blood on Board” initiative as a statewide service.

The project began as a way to expand Maryland’s trauma response system. MSP said the project and its partnerships provide Marylanders with increased care, reducing disabilities and death from traumatic injuries.

Through Blood on Board, blood has been transfused to more than 20 critically injured patients, several of which MSP said may not have survived their injuries without the program.

The initiative is a “significant advancement” in life-saving procedures,” MSP Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., said in a statement.

“The replacement of lost blood greatly increases capabilities for our emergency responders to save lives,” he stated. “Our Aviation Command is not just getting patients to the hospital. They are increasing the chances of long-term survival.”

MSP crews went through months of training in preparation for the program. Guidelines and protocols were developed for deciding which patients would benefit most from the program.

Whole blood units are stored in temperature-controlled coolers at each MSP hanger. When needed, aviation crews bring the blood to the scene and provide patients with advanced care. Products are replenished at the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Blood Bank.

Any whole blood units that are not used are rotated back into the Blood Bank to minimize wasted resources.