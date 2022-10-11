RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office released police body camera footage of a shooting that involved an officer in Riverdale Park in September.

Officers with the Riverdale Park Police Department went to a home in the 4700 block of Oglethorpe St. after they received reports that Bryan Coupal, 75, might want to harm himself. They also had information that Coupal had access to guns. Police said during their time there, Coupal pointed a gun at them. Officer Chad Sunday, who has been with the Riverdale Park Police Department for two years, shot Coupal who died.

The body camera footage released Tuesday begins from the time police arrive, with one of the four officers who was there calling Coupal on the phone. The officer, who was in his car at the time, explains that police are there to make sure Coupal is alright. The officer tells Coupal he’s having difficulty hearing him and asks him to come to the front door. The officer hangs out behind Coupal’s truck until Coupal opens the door. The officer approaches, and gets to the front door. Others approach in a similar way.

During the roughly 17 minutes that Coupal stands at the front door, the officer explains that police received calls from people concerned that he wasn’t “right” that day, Sept. 19. One of the callers was Coupal’s doctor. She said Coupal expressed concern that the FBI was after him and wanted to harm him. The officers also explain that police received a call that Coupal stopped by a nursing home and rehabilitation center that day, something he doesn’t acknowledge, although he admits he did drop his cat off at the veterinarian. Although police ask if had indicated it was because he planned to harm himself, Coupal says he dropped the cat off because she was “too much of burden for me to look after.”

Police repeatedly ask Coupal if he intends to harm himself. He repeatedly says he does not. When asked if he has guns in the home, he says there are three, all of which are registered in his name.

Throughout their conversation, Coupal’s demeanor is calm. Police tell him they’ll get him whatever help he needs. One officer says if Coupal made the comments indicating he’d hurt himself, they can work through it.

“We all have troubles in our lives, sometimes big, sometimes small,” the officer says. “They may amount, in our head, to a lot, alright? We’re here to help you.”

After the conversation at the front door, Coupal steps away and sits down on the stairwell in the home’s entryway. He remains quiet and still, fidgeting slightly. After sitting there for a full two minutes, Coupal stands and goes up the stairs. Police ask him to stay down in the entryway as he starts to move, and call after him when he reaches the top of the stairs, then begins moving on the floor.

Coupal heads into a bedroom. Police follow. He appears to be holding the gun which officers said Coupal pointed at them. Gunfire follows, with one officer repeatedly yelling: “Shots fired!” You also hear the command for Coupal to put up his hands. It is within this part of the encounter that Sunday fires his gun.

After Coupal is down, the officers attempt to help him.

The video released runs about 26 minutes, with some graphics explaining what people are seeing and hearing.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office said the Independent Investigations Division still was investigating the circumstances of the deadly shooting.