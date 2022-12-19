Editor’s Note with Video Advisory: Some people may find the footage disturbing to watch. It comes from a police officer and a state trooper who were there. The officer fires a beanbag shotgun round.

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General released footage from a body camera worn by an officer with the Frederick Police Department who was there the day sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man accused of a stabbing.

The release of the video Monday comes less than three weeks after the death of Aaron Mensah, 23, of Frederick.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a double stabbing in the 5800 block of Haller Pl. around 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 29. A woman called, saying her brother, Mensah, stabbed their parents inside their home. The father died as a result of his injuries. The mother survived.

Mensah left the home before deputies got to the house.

Besides deputies, members of the Frederick Police Department and Maryland State Police came to the area. Together, they found Mensah along the 5800 block of Zoe Ln.

Officers started talking to him. They told him to “drop the knife.” One officer from the Frederick Police Department fired a beanbag shotgun round. It was at that point that Mensah can be seen in the footage moving towards officers. A number of them used their Tasers. Three deputies, Cassy Boettcher, Travis Stely, and Nathan McLeroy, fired their guns and hit Mensah.

Officers move in to help Mensah, but he did not survive. Investigators recovered a knife near him.