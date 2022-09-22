ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said officers in Baltimore found the body of a person abducted from Hanover in the trunk of a burning car Thursday.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said someone contacted them Wednesday around 9 p.m. after she saw someone stab a person in the parking garage at the Arundel Preserve, located in the 7700 block of Arundel Mills Blvd. She said somebody else pulled out a gun and forced the person into the rear of a car. All three left the area in the car.

Detectives went to the parking garage and found the potential crime scene on the second level. They worked through the night, trying to identify the person who was kidnapped.

On Thursday, police detectives in Baltimore contacted the Anne Arundel County Police Department to say officers who had gone to the scene of a vehicle fire in the 4000 block of Windsor Mill Rd. found a person dead in the trunk. Police were able to confirm the person in the trunk was the person who was abducted from the Arundel Preserve.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it is working with the Baltimore Police Department and asked that anyone with information about what happened contact detectives at (410) 222-4731. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.