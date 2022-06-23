WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — Police and a bomb squad investigated a suspicious package Thursday that prompted the evacuation of 468 apartments.

Investigators scoped the area of Georgia Avenue and Reedie Drive. which is by Safeway and Dunkin Donuts.

Pete Piringer, Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said apartment buildings in the area were being evacuated as a precaution. Crews had people who lived in the apartments relocate to the Wheaton Recreation Center and Library.

Investigators later determined the suspicious item wasn’t a threat and people were allowed to return to their homes.