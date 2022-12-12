FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County Public Schools worked on a plan to deal with a “book battle” brewing among some parents who claim certain books are too sexually explicit.

Now, the school district is forming a committee to review the books and make recommendations.

For months, a group of three parents have complained about a list of 35 books they wanted to be removed from high school library bookshelves.

One of the parents is Cindy Rose, who has had her challenges with Frederick County Public schools dating back to 2011 when she wanted another textbook removed claiming it was “too liberal.”

“The focus isn’t on reading math, science, the things that parents send their children to school for, are focused on what’s between your legs, what’s the color of your skin, and what political activism is currently staging whatever it is they are staging,” said Rose.

The school district is now forming a special committee in response to their complaints.

It will be made up of about 60 members, composed of qualified teachers, community members, and even students who will have the chance to review the books and make a recommendation to the superintendent.

“We do give some students a choice if they have a concern about something that they’ve been assigned. The difference here is these are in the library, so these are self-selected. Students select their books. These aren’t assigned. These aren’t part of course requirements,” said Kevin S. Cuppett, the executive director of curriculum, instruction, and Innovation PK-12 at FCPS.

The committee is expected to hold meetings from January through April. The superintendent will then make a final decision on if any of the books should be removed.