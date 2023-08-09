HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — It may not have been marked on your calendar, but August 9 is National Book Lovers Day.

The day is a way to celebrate the joys of reading and explore new horizons, fiction or non-fiction.

Public libraries are, of course, a great public resource to indulge your literary passions, but so are those local neighborhood bookstores that seem to be vanishing as consumers embrace e-commerce.

“Librarians love giving recommendations,” said Sarah Nadeau, public relations director for the Washington County Free Library. “If you tell us the last book you really loved or the kinds of authors that you really liked or the genres that you loved reading, we will be overjoyed.”

Just across the Maryland line in Shepherdstown, locals and visitors are enjoying Four Seasons Books in the heart of town.

“It’s so nice to have a local bookstore,” said Laura Beth Wilson. “It’s really special.”

National Book Lovers Day is a great way to introduce kids to books on practically any subject they may want to explore.