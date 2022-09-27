PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY (DC News Now) — Police said a 17-year-old student faces charges after he brought a loaded gun to school Monday.

Officers said that Prince George’s County Public Schools security staff members stopped the boy around 1:30 p.m. at Surrattsville HIgh School in Clinton. They suspected he had drugs on him. When they searched his backpack, they said they found a ghost gun (one without a serial number). The student ran off school grounds while the search took place.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said it had an arrest warrant for the student. The charges against him included Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on School Property as well as a number of drug-related charges.