The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said it had to enlist the help of Maryland State Police to track down the boy and take him into custody.

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a boy is facing a list of charges after he tried to break into Target and led deputies on a foot chase Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said that employees called emergency dispatchers around 4:15 a.m when the workers heard someone trying to break into the building through a hatch on the roof.

When deputies arrived at the store, located at 5437 Urbana Pike, they saw someone running on the roof. They set up a perimeter and started giving commands to the person. They said he climbed down into a loading area and ran off.

Deputies followed him through the MARC Train station parking lot, across the railroad tracks, down an embankment, and into some woods. The person refused to stop, and he ran into a field of tall grass and weeds.

Deputies didn’t think it was safe to continue the chase because they lost sight of the person, and they didn’t know if he had any weapons. They asked for the help of Maryland State Police Trooper 3, the helicopter section that covers Frederick. After several passes, Trooper 3 guided deputies to a “hotspot” in the field. They took the person they’d been chasing into custody.

That person, whom the sheriff’s office said was a “juvenile,” didn’t cooperate right away and gave deputies false names. Eventually, they identified him and took him back to the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center. They also found burglary tools on the roof of Target.

The boy whom deputies arrested faces the following charges:

Attempted burglary

Fleeing and eluding

Providing uniformed officers a false name to avoid prosecution

Failure to obey a lawful order

Possession of burglary tools

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was hurt during the foot chase. Medics took the deputy to the hospital to be evaluated.