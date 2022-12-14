PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old student wanted for a shooting outside Suitland High School that left a 14-year-old hurt turned himself in to police Tuesday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said a group of students got into a fight at the school around 10 a.m. on Dec. 8. The 16-year-old was accused of pulling out a gun during the fight, firing several times, hitting the 14-year-old student who was hurt.

School resource officers heard the gunshots and went to the scene near the football field. The officers the student who’d been hit by gunfire before medics took the student to the hospital.

Although the 14-year-old student still was in the hospital on Wednesday (Dec. 14), the student was expected to survive.

The 16-year-old who turned himself in was charged as an adult. The charges against him include Attempted First Degree Murder and First Degree Assault. He faces other charges as well.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said a 14-year-old boy whom officers took into custody the day of the shooting had been released after investigators determined he wasn’t involved in the shooting.

Anyone who has information that’s relevant to the investigation can call detectives at (301) 516-5230. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.