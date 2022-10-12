MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning.

Someone found him around 5:45 a.m. in the lot which is located in the 800 Wayne Ave. in the Silver Spring.

The Montgomery County Department of Police shared a picture in the hopes of finding out who the boy was. There was no information provided with the picture.

The police department asked anyone who recognizes the boy to contact officers at (301) 279-8000. People also can contact Montgomery County Department of Police’s Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.