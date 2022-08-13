PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department said they were trying to find the people responsible for two shootings, both of them deadly.

The first took place Friday around 8:45 p.m. in Capitol Heights.

Police found a boy who had been shot in the 6300 block of Seat Pleasant Dr. Medics took him to the hospital with critical injuries. He died there.

The second shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in Upper Marlboro.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds in the 12900 block of William Beanes Rd. where he died.

Detectives asked anyone with information about either shooting to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.