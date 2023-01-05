PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said two teenage boys from Landover, Md. who are accused of carjacking someone at gunpoint face charges as adults.

The Prince George’s County Police Department the 16-year-old and 17-year-old took the car of a rideshare driver who picked the boys up on Jan. 2. The driver called police around 9:40 p.m. from the 1500 block of Belle Haven Dr. after his car had been stolen. He told the officers who arrived that the teenagers pulled a gun on him. He was afraid for his life and gave them the car.

Around 10 p.m., detectives with the Carjacking Interdiction Unit and PGPD’s WAVE team saw the car in the 5300 block of Riverdale Rd. in Riverdale. The detectives stopped the car and took the two teenagers who were inside it into custody. Detectives found a loaded ghost gun (a gun without a serial number on it) with an extended magazine and the property belonging to the rideshare driver.

A ghost gun recovered by police after a carjacking in Prince George’s County. (Prince George’s County Police Department0