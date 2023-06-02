HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Brooke’s House presents their new 2023 graduates.

Brooke’s House is a community-based living environment for women struggling with substance addiction and for the four graduates, this program has meant the difference between life and death.

“I have been numb for so long so, learning to feel is new for me so of course, I had days that I wanted to quit,” Kate Hill said. “But, with the clinical staff, it’s a great balance here.”

Brooke’s House is also getting ready to open its new treatment center on July 1.

“Being here has helped me realize there are other people too, I’ve affected other people with my disease,” Danielle Ekpunobi said. “So that really opened my eyes to a whole new world way of thinking and living.”

Congressman David Trone and U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin attended the ceremony and also brought attention to the need for programs like Brooke’s House, along with its need for continued funding. They plan to keep that initiative going.

“180,000 folks died last year, 80% of those were fentanyl run, a rate of a million people die in this decade of overdoses,” Trone said. “So we’ve got to continue to drive more funding into our states, into places like Brooke’s House.”