BRUNSWICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County’s current County Executive Jessica Fitzwater made a promise during the 2022 general election to hear from voters on how the county should spend their tax dollars.

At the first budget town hall in Brunswick Monday night, Parks and Recreation and the town’s senior center were among the top priorities.

Some neighbors expressed concern, saying they feel Brunswick is last on their to-do list.

“Trails are equitable. Anyone and everyone can enjoy them. The trails are inclusive, you don’t need a membership to use them,” said Barry Salisbury.

Frederick County Executive Fitzwater reminded everyone the listening session is just the first stage in a process, and more work is ahead.

The second budget town hall is scheduled for this Thursday, January 12th, at the Urbana Firehouse.