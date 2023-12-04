BRUNSWICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland lawmakers will convene in Annapolis in just over a month as Gov. Wes Moore fine tunes his proposed budget for the state’s next fiscal year.

A projected $2 billion revenue shortfall is expected to put some highway and rail improvements on hold.

MARC commuter rail service in Brunswick, for example, will likely have to curtail shuttling commuters to and from Washington, D.C.

“This is terrible,” Deborah Turner, a Brunswick resident, said. “We need the trains so people can move up here.”

Budget cuts would also mean the project to widen Route 15 in Frederick will have to be put on hold. The hault is a disappointment to residents like Laura Like who lives near the busy north-south corridor.

“I tend to avoid it because there’s so much traffic,” Like said. “It needs to be widened.”

The proposed cuts to MARC rail also frustrate Like.

“I love the train and would love to see it expanded because it is so convenient,” Like added.

For Deborah Turner, who just moved to Brunswick from the District, diminished commuter rail service will curtail economic growth, she said.

“If the train ran on the weekends more people would relocate here,” Turner added.

Another casualty of the proposed transportation budget cuts is the project that was going to widen Interstate 81 in Washington County, a priority of local planners who see it as crucial to managing regional growth.