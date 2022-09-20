HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the burial of Queen Elizabeth, more than 90 presidents, prime ministers and emissaries from across the globe gathered in the United Kingdom for the occasion.

200 countries were represented, an opportunity for these world leaders to engage face-to-face. Maryland’s senior U.S. Senator and a member of the state’s congressional delegation were in Hagerstown over the weekend and said they hope this assemblage of dignitaries would help foster communication at the highest levels of governments across the globe.

“One of the things we need to build on is civility,” U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) said at a community gathering in Hagerstown. “Working together and getting things done for the American people.”

“Civility. I think that it is so important that we’ve got to respect each other’s positions. We may not agree, but we’ve got to respect it. And there’s no room for name-calling and that craziness. That has to go out. We’ve got to work in a bipartisan way,” said U.S. Representative David Trone (D-MD).

Experts in diplomatic protocol say ceremonies such as this in the UK are a rare opportunity for world leaders of all stripes and persuasions to bond.