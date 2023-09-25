MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) reported a new high since the start of the pandemic this September.

In a release Monday, officials said that Friday, Sept. 22 was the busiest day at BWI since late 2019.

In a Facebook post, BWI said that officers had 34,745 screenings at checkpoints that day.

Officials said that BWI’s airline seat capacity is up 17% over last year’s capacity during this quarter. It’s also 3% higher than it was for the same period in 2019.