BALTIMORE, MD (DC News Now)–Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is in the running for an award that has it flush with pride.

The airport is among the 10 finalists in the annual “America’s Best Rest Rooms” contest sponsored by Cintas.

“Quite impressive. I travel throughout the country, also outside of the country. That’s probably the best I’ve experienced,” said Randy Haddaway, of Naples, Florida.

The airport is recognized for the new state-of-the-art restrooms in Concourse B. They opened in April, as part of a $55 million renovation. They include floor-to-ceilings in the stalls for extra privacy and tell you how many vacancies are available.

“Restroom experience is always in the top two feedback categories that we get from our customers,” said BWI Executive Director/CEO Ricky Smith.

The restrooms are the first of six sets that will be located around the airport, and replace the ones that have been in use since the airport first opened to passengers.

“This definitely tops the charts,” Haddaway said.

The rest of the renovated restrooms are expected to be in use by the end of the year.

BWI prides itself on offering first-class service for people on the go. Turns out it may offer something similar for those who have to go.