BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) said Wednesday afternoon that the terminal roadway was shut down for a police investigation.

In a post on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, at 3:10 p.m., BWI said that the roadway was temporarily shut down for a law enforcement investigation.

Any traffic approaching the airport was held, and BWI asked that anyone in the terminal stay in place.

Officials said that they would provide more information at a later time.