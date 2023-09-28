MARYLAND (DC News Now) — If you gotta go, you gotta go — and according to the 2023 America’s Best Restroom contest, the best airport to do so is in Maryland.

Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Thurgood Marshall Airport won the 2023 America’s Best Restroom contest, hosted by Cintas Corporation. This was the 22nd year the contest was held.

A news release said that BWI has new restrooms that feature “bright, spacious, fully enclosed stalls for privacy,” smart restroom systems, digital signage and more.

BWI was one of 10 finalists across the nation. The release said that the finalists “were selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements.” The contest had a public voting period between July 11 and Aug. 11.

As part of this contest, BWI will now receive a restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in Cintas products.

Last year’s winner was the Tampa International Airport.