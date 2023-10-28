MARYLAND (DC News Now) — The Maryland office of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) issued a release that said it has recorded 89 complaints, including hate bias incidents against Muslims between October 9 to October 24 due to the Israel-Hamas war.

“Palestinian, Muslim, and Arab communities are grappling with a genocide unfolding overseas in Gaza while also contending with mounting challenges fueled by islamophobia and racism in our own towns,” said CAIR’s Maryland Director Zainab Chaudry.

CAIR is asking people to be extra aware and to practice safety precautions. It’s also encouraging community members to document and report complaints and incidents of bias to the police and the organization.

“The reports CAIR has recorded only strengthen our resolve to empower one another, uphold justice, and defend civil liberties. Even if someone chooses not to pursue any action, staying vigilant and confidentially reporting these complaints and incidents enables us to promote awareness, collect data, and seek broader solutions.,” said Chaudhry.

The types of incidents and complaints the organization has received include:

1) Smears, hateful comments, and slurs on social media.

2) School-based bullying and harassment.

3) Doxxing threats against students who have shown support for Palestinian human rights.

4) Chilling of free speech and alleged retaliation at schools, universities/colleges, and places of employment for pro-Palestine advocacy.

5) Complaints about biased, one-sided statements about Israel-Palestine.

6) Alleged discrimination at restaurants and businesses.

7) Hostile incidents at mosques.

8) Visits or questioning by police officers.

CAIR has received 774 complaints nationwide including reported bias incidents. The organization said the number of complaints is the largest they have ever seen since Donald Trump declared he was going to ban Muslims from the U.S. in 2015.