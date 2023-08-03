GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A federal judge sentenced a former youth and high school football coach to 40 years in prison Thursday after he admitted he produced child pornography involving two boys.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said Moshe Michael Imel, 53, of Owings, Md. entered into a plea agreement, noting that he was an assistant football coach at Calvert County High School between July 2018 and November 2020.

In March 2021, law enforcement interviewed two people who said that beginning when Imel coached them in a youth football program and continuing through high school, he groomed and sexually abused them. Imel admitted that he told each boy to expose and touch himself in a sexual way and ultimately engaged in sexual contact with the them on a number of occasions. Imel also created sexually explicit videos of the boys, documenting the abuse.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Imel also pleaded guilty to charges related to the sexual abuse of children in three cases in the Circuit Court for Calvert County where he was to have a sentencing hearing for those charges on Aug. 4.