Joseph Shymanski was last seen around 4 p.m. on Sept. 3. (Image courtesy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office)

Joseph Shymanksi was known in the D.C. area for his photography featuring LEGO figures and more.

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a man who is charged with the murder of a D.C.-area photographer two days after family members reported the photographer missing.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said that Joseph Shymanksi, 51, of Huntingtown last was seen on Sept 3. around 4 p.m. His family reported Shymanski missing the following day.

CCSO said in a post that detectives suspected foul play and identified 47-year-old Brandon R. Holbrook of Reedsville, Pa. as a suspect.

Officers arrested Holbrook and charged him with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

CCSO said that this was an isolated incident. In its post on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said that Shymanski had not been found yet. Anyone with any information was asked to contact Wayne.Wells@calvertcountymd.gov and reference case 23-62906.

Shymanski was known in the D.C. area for his photography featuring LEGO figures and more. An Instagram post made after he was reported missing described him as a “photographer and longtime vendor at Eastern Market.”