CALVERT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The State of Maryland chose not to prosecute a state delegate who initially was accused of home invasion along with assault.

The St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, which handled the case involving Del. Jeffrie Long Jr. at the request of Calvert County, said it would nolle pros charges against him on Aug. 18.

Legally, the decision to nolle pros means that prosecutors choose not to pursue a case, although they could move ahead with charges at a later time.

The charges against Long already had been downgraded since the initial ones brought against him. Long, who represents parts of Calvert and Prince George’s cournties, was accused of going into his aunt’s home in Huntingtown on April 4 without permission, holding a metal pipe, and threatening her.

Long’s lawyer, Michael Adams, said he was “happy” about the the prosecution’s decision, saying: “The allegations were false and Jeffrie has finally been vindicated.”