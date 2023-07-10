CALVERT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said that troopers arrested a U.S. Capitol police officer who is accused of having child pornography on Monday morning.

MSP said its investigation into Jared Michael Lemon, 42, of Owings, Md. started in December 2022. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force also received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Lemon had uploaded suspected child pornography.

The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said Lemon’s arrest took place outside of his home in Maryland shortly before 5 a.m. It added that when it found out about the investigation in December, USCP revoked Lemon’s police powers and reassigned him to administrative duties.

In a news release Monday, USCP said Lemon, who started working for the department in 2005 and served with the Uniformed Services Bureau, would be suspended pending the outcome of the criminal case.

USCP said its Office of Professional Responsibility would start an administrative investigation after the conclusion of the criminal case.

Lemon faces five counts of possession of child pornography. Police took him to the Calvert County Detention Center after his arrest. As of Monday afternoon, he was being held without bond.