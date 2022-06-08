WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Republican candidate for Washington County Commissioner, Kaden Snyder, claimed that the incumbent president of the board of commissioners, Jeff Cline, misused funds dating back to 2017.

He claims cline voted to give JGBLI, a real estate developer, 63 acres of land at the former Fort Ritchie Army base, for free, then later received a $500 campaign donation from someone at that real estate company.

“I think that Mr. Cline should have declined the donation,” said Snyder.

Jeff Cline calls the move a “dirty trick”, timed with elections just six weeks away.

“I don’t believe it was a dirty trick. I believe that it’s the right thing to do,” said Snyder.

Bruce Poole is Cline’s attorney. He says Kaden has no evidence to support his accusation against Cline.

“If you felt that this had merit with the ethics commission, you would just go and say, I’m a concerned citizen, and I don’t think this is right, but that’s not what he did,” said Poole.

The allegations come on the heels of a case involving former Washington County Commissioner Cort Meinelschmidt. Back in 2021, he was asked to resign after allegedly collecting $20,000 for his business. Cline’s camp says this allegation is different.

“That’s quite different from getting a campaign donation that goes into your account for a campaign that doesn’t support you personally,” said Poole.

Poole says he’s looking for a prompt review and dismissal from the ethics commission’s investigation.