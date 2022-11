ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — A Home Depot was damaged after a car caught fire at the pick-up loading area on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire and Rescue said that the incident happened around 1:50 p.m. at the Home Depot on Georgia Avenue.

Image courtesy of Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO via Twitter) Image courtesy of Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO via Twitter)

Nobody was injured in the fire, but the canopy did have some minor damage.