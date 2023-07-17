FORT WASHINGTON, MD (DC News Now) — Street racing is blamed for a crash that damaged the side of the Intensive Care Unit at Fort Washington Medical Center.

Fortunately, the unidentified driver and none of the patients inside the building at the time were hurt.

Prince George’s County Police said the crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Sunday at the entrance to the medical complex. The driver, according to police, lost control of his car, got airborne, and struck a sign at the entrance before he hit the side of the ICU, along with a 10-ton container that houses a generator.

“This could have been a lot worse,” said FWMC Spokesperson Sara Newman.

The car did not crash through the wall of the ICU that had been occupied at the time.

“Everybody was moved out of the ICU and into other areas of the hospital,” Newman said. “Some patients were transferred to other facilities.”

Crews will inspect the building Monday to see when it’s safe for patients to return there.

That’s just unnecessary, and very dangerous for this stretch of road,” said Gary Faulkner, who does landscape work for the medical center, and was one of the first people on scene after the crash.

The generator does not appear damaged. But that’s not the best news.

“Thankfully no one was injured, including the driver,” Newman said.

However, police said they did issue him several citations.