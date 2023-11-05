WESTMINSTER, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) is investigating a fatal crash that left four people dead Saturday evening.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a three-vehicle crash in the area of westbound Liberty Road at Skidmore Road.

A Chevy, traveling westbound, stopped and tried to make a left turn onto Skidmore Road when a Saturn crashed into it.

The impact of the crash caused the Chevy to enter the eastbound lanes of Liberty Road, where it was hit by a Ford.

Investigators do not believe impaired driving played a factor in the crash.

The driver of the Chevy, Charles Black III, 72, of New Windsor, was killed in the crash, along with two of its passengers. They were identified as Barbara Black, 69, and Debbie Hill, 63.

Two other passengers in the Chevy, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, were flown to a hospital for treatment.

The 17-year-old, Gage Black, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Ford involved in the crash was identified as 59-year-old Jeffrey Burdette of Mt. Airy. He was transported to Caroll Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Maryland State Police is continuing to investigate the crash.