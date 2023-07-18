TANEYTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police arrested a Carroll County man on July 17 in connection to an assault involving a firearm in Taneytown.

Timothy Davis, 38, was charged with first and second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, firearm use and reckless endangerment.

Police said two customers that were in line at a convenience store in the unit block of Grand Drive, were allegedly taking photographs of themselves when Davis became angry.

Davis and the two customers exited the store when a confrontation began. Davis took out a firearm and pointed the gun at the two customers. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Officers searched Davis’ residence and a firearm was discovered during his arrest.

He was taken to the Carroll County Detention Center for an appearance before the District Court Commissioner.