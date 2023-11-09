CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland State Police said it was investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Carroll County.

State troopers said they responded to reports of a crash on Sykesville Rd. (Route 32) and Johnsville Rd. at around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.

After investigating, troopers said a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was traveling south on Sykesville Rd. when it struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where they later died.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.