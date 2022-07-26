MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, the county council held a public hearing on Bill 22-22 that would cap rent at 4.4% for six months.

Before the hearing, organizers of CASA held a rally to pressure the council to vote on the rent stabilization bill before they break for summer recess but failed to take a vote before their summer recess began.

“It’s not just about the rent, it’s about the food, and then the gas,” said resident Victoria Sanchez. “Everything started rising up and just like some days. We will be like, oh, we have to save up because we’re going to have nothing to eat tomorrow. But then we’ll not have a roof if we don’t keep paying for the bill.”

Alex Vazquez, CASA Lead Organizer, said the county council has had time to act on this and knew that the previous rent stabilization bill was going to expire on May 15th.

“A lot of people are making very tough financial decisions and the last thing that they need is insecurity in their own homes,” said Vazquez.