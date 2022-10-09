THURMONT, Md. (DC News Now) — The 58th Annual Catoctin Colorfest drew thousands of people out to western Maryland. It’s one of the largest outdoor craft shows on the East Coast.

”I used to come up here for years and walk the whole place. They treat me just like family, so I’m happy to be here,” said Bob Martin.

Other visitors, including Donna Saunders, came to the event for the first time.

”We’ve been purchasing all kinds of unique things,” Saunders said.

For the artists, the show offers a large-scale opportunity to showcase their work.

”We’ve done the show for several years. This has been an excellent show for us. We see all the same people each year that come back and shop with us,” said Brenda Watkinson.