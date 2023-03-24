BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Children’s Book Fest is here.

Black Children’s Books Fest celebrates local black Children’s authors from D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Sarah and Olivia Acors stopped by our DC News Now studio to talk about the event and show some of the books that will be featured.

Black Children’s Books DMV+ is a 4DMV Kids affiliated initiative. 4DMV Kids is a platform that highlights kid-friendly activities in the DMV.

Black Children’s Book Fest occurs on March 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Writer’s Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Tickets to the Black Children’s Book Fest are sold out at this time.