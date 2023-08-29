WALDORF, Md. (DC News Now) — Thomas Stone High School continues to mourn the loss of 16-year-old Naima Liggon, a student who died after she was stabbed in Northwest D.C. early Sunday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department said another 16-year-old girl stabbed Liggon over an argument about a dipping sauce.

Students who knew her described Liggon as a caring friend and someone who is greatly missed.

The incident occurred near the corner of 14th St. and U St. Three of her friends took Liggon to the hospital where she later died.

“Honestly, to tell you the truth, it’s disheartening to hear,” parent Kirah Bayy said.

Police said they found the suspect about a block away with the knife. All five of the girls, including Liggon, her three friends and the suspect, came to the District for a party before the stabbing.

“It makes me feel very frightened as I have a 17-year-old and a four-year-old myself,” Bayy said. “I’m doing all that I can as a stay-at-home mom now. I’ve sacrificed to change my life so I can be present for my child.”

The suspect’s attorney argued during Monday’s court hearing that the girl acted in self-defense because Liggon and another girl had beaten her.

The suspect remains in custody. She returns to court on Sept. 1.