CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested and charged a 19-year-old for the triple shooting in Charles County that left two dead and a third seriously injured.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said that they arrested 19-year-old Jayden Kevin Craig of Indian Head on February 14.

Jayden Kevin Craig, image courtesy of CCSO

Police said that Craig was arrested without incident in Pomfret, Maryland.

The shooting, which took place on February 13, left 19-year-old Xavien Bert Carroll of Nanjemoy and 23-year-old Amonte Martez Green of Waldorf dead. Another 23-year-old man was injured. He was still in serious condition at the hospital as of Tuesday evening.

Police said that Craig was on probation for another, unrelated firearms charge from June 2022. In December, Craig had been sentenced to serve 48 hours for that violation.

Craig is facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree assault as well as other charges in relation to the February 2023 shooting.

Police said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call 301-609-6518.