CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said two teenagers face charges after a shooting in Waldorf Sunday afternoon.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were involved in shooting that took place around 4:10 p.m. in St. Charles Town Center, located at 11130 Mall Circle.

Deputies went there after several people called to report the sound of gunfire. After their arrival, deputies got descriptions from witnesses of the people believed to be involved in the shooting. They found both of them outside of the mall hiding behind a dumpster. Deputies found a gun underneath the dumpster.

Investigators said the 16-year-old and 17-year-old boys got into a fight with two men inside a business on the lower level of the mall which continued into the common area. It’s at that point that the 16-year-old supposedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at one of the men who was trying to intervene. Deputies said the 16-year-old fired a shot. The bullet hit the window of a store. No one was hurt. Investigators said after the boys ran, the 17-year-old hid the gun under the dumpster where deputies found the boys.

Both are charged as adults.

Charges against the 16-year-old boy include attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges against the 17-year-old are related to gun violations.